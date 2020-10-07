Just wanted to do a shout-out to all the big banks for doing such a great job during the pandemic. As most of your readers know, banks - so they tell us - are always trying to improve their customer service.
By closing so many branches, we were forced to try new ones, sometimes far from where we usually do our banking, so we were able to learn about other neighborhoods. Thank you banks for educating us.
By closing so many branches we were forced to stand longer in lines than usual which as we all know is better than sitting behind a desk. Thank you banks for thinking about our posture
By closing so many branches we were forced to stand outside for long periods so as to enjoy the somewhat clean city air. Thank you banks for thinking about our general health (can’t wait until December).
And finally by closing so many branches and raising fees during this time you showed all of us you are determined to treat us as you always do with a lot of TLC. Okay, some might say your profits especially during this time are a bit obscene but heck how else are you going to continue to do what you have been doing? Thank you so much banks.
Eric Rose
Montreal
