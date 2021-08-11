We vacationed recently in Quebec, in one of the regions. Very few restaurants to begin with in the area, and most of those are closed due to lack of staff. Due to the CERB which 128,000 Quebecers still receive, rather than work. Where to eat? Two places. The first takes reservations for breakfast , lunch and dinner and service is slow because the staff shortage is in the kitchen with the cooks. They will hire anybody as cook though, and because your morning crepes arrive crispy and cold, they’re fit to cut a banana with the crepe edge. Anyway, the other restaurant is a diner with great service, decent food and no reservations. It also has 11 year-olds bussing tables. Cute. But no SIN, no paycheck, gross earnings, deductions or net earnings. Good allowance, though, while adults around them declare them as minor dependents.
Lucie Adams
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.