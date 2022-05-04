I was pleased to read the article by Chelsey St. Pierre covering the difficult situation that is currently taking place between developers and the new Mayor of Pointe Claire following the ‘freeze’ on development that was recently implemented. The Mayor has repeatedly claimed he is representing "all" citizens of the city and was elected on this platform. He seems to forget that he won the seat by a slim margin of 61 votes over the incumbent, with only 40.9% of eligible voters turning out to vote. I do not support a freeze on construction coupled with resident consultations playing a major role. I believe that the elected body of Mayor and council should be capable of deciding what is best for the city to insure growth and stability to meet the demands of both residential needs and commercial. Some consultation is a good thing but should not hold up all progress in regards to city development, and certainly should not cause such a public confrontation that we now see playing out.
I appreciate the unbiased coverage by The Suburban, which is far different from another small local newsletter that is circulated in the city which has been publishing very biased coverage from the start of the election campaign.
Marna Pennell
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.