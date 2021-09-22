The EMSB school commissioners, who supposedly represent the English community, described by the premier [don’t laugh] as being a radical group, decided recently to rescind a resolution they had unanimously adopted a few days previous. Although the central issue was about minority rights, in their initial resolution there was a mention that Quebec was not a nation.
That very notion, that the province was not a nation, produced a feigned apoplectic reaction in federal, provincial and municipal politicians. Terrified of upsetting such people, the commissioners passed a resolution withdrawing that statement. However, the real issue is the overriding of minority rights, which had been obscured by the politically correct view on the ‘nation’ issue. With their new resolution in place, the commissioners, as did Chamberlain, could claim that peace had arrived in the English speaking community.
That kind of act is commonly referred to as appeasement. However, these appeasers are not alone. No federal leader, provincial party or municipal representative dares contradict or challenge Quebec’s proposals to reduce rights. The English school boards, seemingly little more than a branch of the Quebec Liberal party, will adopt the same supine posture.
Nonetheless it would be instructive if any of those politicians could answer the following simple questions.
Where, and when, did it state in the constitution that this province became a nation? The fact is that it is does not. Otherwise, there would be a ‘national’ day of celebration. Moreover, what were the results of the two referenda on a similar issue?
The hallmark of a democracy is the defence of the minority by the majority. Both Quebec and Canada are failing that test.
Jim Wilson
NDG
