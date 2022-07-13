When you have tried intelligence, imagination, reason, logic, and understanding, you will have little choice if your freedoms in a democracy are threatened by a state-sanctioned display of xenophobia.
If we allow this political malignancy to spread by a perverted group of elected and twisted storm-trooping nationalist morons, one day, we may also be forced to wear armbands.
Meanwhile, the cowardly response of our so-called political saviors in Quebec and Ottawa deserve nothing less than scorn and shame. Ignorance and arrogance are never an excuse when push comes to shove and words are simply not enough to correct a wrong, anytime, anywhere.
It's time for my community to take the gloves off! Although we now have two new political parties who have said we must unite in the coming October election, these toothless paper tigers cannot even get their own acts together.
These twits prefer to conquer and divide our support and voice with a confusing mix of pontification and platitudes. Wannabe politicians with a mouth as long as the Lachine Canal. Today, we know who, what, where, when, and why of our enemy. We just haven't got around to How - yet!
But, this, I do know: Justin Trudeau - a wannabe rainmaker - is not the mirror image of his father, never was, and never will be. Big Daddy Trudeau once said: "We wish nothing more, but we will accept nothing less. Masters in our own house we must be, but our house is the whole of Canada." Geez, thanks Pierre for clearing that up for us, but your kinky kid likes to say things like "I'm in Quebec so I will speak French" in response to a question asked by an English-speaking Canadian.Fuddle duddle, Justin!
Meanwhile, the Liberal Party of Quebec has been disgraced and damaged beyond salvation, a wandering self-serving motley crew of treasonous misfits. Today, we are on our own. Period. I'm also mad as Hell and I'm not going to take this anymore, okay? I'm a 77-year-old, former reporter little ol' man and you are trying to take my flag away from me?
C'mon punk, make my day!
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
