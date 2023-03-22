The by-election in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne yielded results that were expected, from a couple of different perspectives. First, that Quebec Solidaire, whose upward trend in the riding continued, easily steamrolled the Liberals, who have presided over the riding since its inception in 1994. Second, that voter apathy, which you might readily dismiss as election fatigue or ennui, translated into a dismal turn-out of eligible voters.
To be precise, 31.1% of eligible voters were motivated to get off the sofa, detour slightly from their homeward commute or otherwise find their way to their local polling stations to cast their vote, the act which we uphold as nothing short of sacrosanct in our democratic construct.
Every year, we, in democratic societies around the world, pause for a moment in sober contemplation to pay our respects and show our gratitude to the tens of millions who perished in the most horrific manners to repel the oppressive regimes that would otherwise extinguish democracy and descend us into the darkness.
And while we look to our feet and to the sky as we pause in that moment of silence, for the balance of the 52,559 minutes that make up the year, we don’t really give it another thought. Just three TikTok videos of (choose your poison) talking dogs, or facile spouse pranks garner more attention than does any periodic reflection on what our democracy affords us in terms of liberties and freedoms.
And indeed, there is a backdrop to this by-election that is worth our consideration. There is mounting evidence now that there are nefarious forces at work to undermine our democracy. Consider the interference in our own elections now and those south of the border. Imagine catalyzing the collapse of global democracies just by greasing the electoral skids to put people like Trump in the office of the world’s superpower, and without firing a bullet. Just sit back and watch the democratic dominoes tumble.
And you may ask yourselves, “what does all this have to do with the by-election in Saint-Henri Sainte- Anne and 31.1% voter turn-out other than the downward spiral of the Liberals continues and the separatist movement has gained one more seat in the house?” I was hoping you would…
Well, it has everything to do with democracy actually, and the very convenient faux-truth to which we are all encouraged to subscribe, that the threat comes from beyond our borders. And so we must strengthen those borders, build taller walls (the virtual as well as the actual) and stand vigilant at the gate to repel the barbarians.
As you will have concluded, my thesis is simply that the “barbarians” (substitute with the menacing metaphor of your choice) are already among us. And its virtue, is apathy.
This election is a “canary in the coal mine” of how disengaged citizens are becoming from the democratic process, the foundation of our rights and freedoms. Even October’s general provincial election brought out only 54% of eligible voters.
There should be no doubt that apathy, not foreign meddling, is the greatest threat to our democracy. Second perhaps, only to our rights-rabid culture where “me” is way more important than “you” and “we” couldn’t be further from our collective conscience.
But perhaps this is just one more reminder of our selfie-society where one’s own mugging for the camera is foreground and the object of wonder for which we have travelled half-way around the world to see languishes in the background.
I recall Barack Obama on his exit from office with a message to his fellow Americans that democracy is not perfect. But the only way to protect democracy is to get involved and I worry we are wading into the deepest waters of political apathy and disillusionment.
And I bet it is not lost on those malicious men in their flying, spying balloons scouring our democratic suit of armour for chinks.
Constantine Eliades
Montreal
