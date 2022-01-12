The Suburban story on Dec. 29: "Swastikas at TMR rink condemned by B'nai Brith" is a strong reminder that there is more than three 'Rs' in education besides reading, writing and 'rithmetic. "Responsibility" is a necessary addition.
Consider the press release and the words of the head of B'nai Brith regarding the four swastikas carved on the snow-covered skating rink.
Michael Moyston said: "It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families being defiled by symbols of hatred...This repulsive act of anti-Semitism should be condemned by all..." Right!
The organization also reported the incident to Montreal's hate crimes unit and TMR Mayor Peter Malouf launched an investigation. Good!
Moreover, the Jewish human rights group pointed out that in August, participants in a Toronto-area baseball league found "a giant swastika drawn in the sand at a baseball diamond." Also, B’nai Brith Canada noted there was an unprecedented surge of violent antisemitic incidents in 2021 throughout Canada.
Besides Antisemitism, there were other worrying stories that marked 2021. Think about the accounts surrounding Islamophobia , racism , cultural genocide, animal welfare and mental health issues connected to the pandemic.
So what to do ?
Early education is the key to promoting racial harmony and cross-cultural understanding.
Learned responsibility for one's actions is a crucial part of this education.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds, QC
