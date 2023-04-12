They completely screwed up the last new software they concocted. Now they want to reinvent yet again, another form of computer programming, facial recognition software. No doubt unlike anything on the planet already developed.
Because, after all, Quebec sais faire. NOT.
Out in the real world, monumentally incompetent, clueless "programmers" would be fired and encouraged to find another line of work.
Fortunately, here in la belle province, Transport Quebec is always hiring untrained, inexperienced, indifferent people to build and maintain (NOT!) our fabulous world class roads and infrastructure.
Hmmm. What to do?
"Hang 'em high!”
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.