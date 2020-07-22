Mayor Plante wants us to cycle in a bus lane? Are you bloody kidding me? I dare her and anyone else to try that! Madame Mayor you do cycle don't you? You don't get around in a chauffeured limousine, do you?
For God’s sake, Mayor Plante get a job in your field of study. You are woefully inept at running one of the biggest multilingual cities in North America.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
