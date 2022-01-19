There is another aspect to the Djokovic affair. There are a lot of differences between what was available where Djokovic was staying, the hotel with long term refugees and photos of mouldy bread and where he might be playing, the Melbourne Tennis centre where a special 'table' of 16 costs $12,479 although that meal is created by a top chef and restaurant.
Obviously people can pay for anything they can afford but had he considered those less fortunate his pr might have been better. A donation of the cost of his party meals would feed a large number of people. The Karma, and positive publicity, from such a donation would have lasted much longer than the full stomach.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Montreal
