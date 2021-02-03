We are English-speaking Canadians proud strong and free. We are not second class citizens and we will not be treated as such because the leadership of our province regards us as political pawns in their bid to secure the popular vote. Our heritage is Canadian, we are rightful citizens of the province of Quebec, and Montreal (for many of us ) is our home. While we acknowledge the French character of Quebec, we affirm our right to be treated with dignity and not merely tolerated by the French majority. As with our French neighbours, co-workers, and compatriots, we demand that our culture, language, institutions and values, be recognized and respected. Many of our families toiled in this land to establish roots and build foundations for our futures. We embrace those who acknowledge our heritage, seek not to use their powers and policies to demote, diminish, demonize or assimilate us - and other minorities for that matter - who do not fit into their narrow, homogenous version of Quebec, and who seek to embrace our spirits rather than alienate our souls. We embrace both English and French, and welcome the opportunity to educate our children accordingly. We count ourselves amongst the people of Quebec. English is our language, and we have the right to be heard.
Robert Miller
NDG
