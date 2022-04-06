There is a lot of comment on Bill 96, particularly having Anglophone students forced to take and pass core courses and write exams in French. This is just another example of what the Francophone nationalist majority thinks of us. Starting with Bill 101, removing English from outdoor signs, attacking Anglo school boards by a PQ minister who hated the English, then trying to abolish the Anglophone community’s right to control their school boards, giving excessive powers to the “language police”, all of these are attacks on the minority English-speaking community of Quebec.
There is a word which describes this - Anglophobia, and those who promote this - Anglophobes.
It’s time the media start using these terms and label and call the ultra-nationalist Francophone political parties and politicians as Anglophobic and Anglophobes.
Jack Hoffman
Cote St-Luc
