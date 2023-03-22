Angell Woods is a great place to walk your dog. In the 12 years that my wife and I have been going we have not seen or heard of any incident requiring a police or public security presence. For years off leash was tolerated by the city, until someone complained. Since then the SPVM and Beaconsfield Public Security have raged an ongoing campaign of harassment, with their presence, warnings and fines.
There has to be a reason that someone feels there is an absolute need to have multiple law enforcement agents present to send a message to users of the woods.The income must justify the expense.
There are virtually no places in Montreal that one can enjoy walking with their pet off leash. There are, however, many other parks that one can go to if you do not like dogs or are afraid.
From experience, most dogs happily co-exist very well with humans and other dogs without a leash, however with a leash they tend to be more aggressive.
Harassment of peaceful citizens especially when confronted with a city agent wearing the Thin Blue Line patch is not acceptable. Do the City of Montreal and Beaconsfield see nothing wrong with it? Asked about the patch, the agent said it represents solidarity and honours fallen officers. Many Canadian cities have banned the patch because of its controversy. Why is it allowed here? Is there not a uniform code to follow? I am all for honouring those officers but that is not why they wear it. Before White Lives Matter how many officers wore the patch? None. Yes the patch goes back a long time and I agree with what it represented at the time, the line separating order from chaos. Unfortunately that is not what it represents today.
I take offence to the racist Thin Blue Line patch. I certainly don't need to see that patch to know the police have all the power. Let us walk our dogs in peace.
Jose Coelho
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.