The day after Bill 96 was rammed into legislation, a friend was told that Bill 96 was now in effect ... speak French.
When I called to schedule a mammogram on the 25th, at a facility where I previously have had courteous interaction, I got a somewhat brusque woman who spoke French. When I told the woman (in French) I was a cancer patient, let's stop the language test, she apologized and switched to English.
And so it begins....again.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
