And, who will you vote for October 3?
When asked about his commitment to Canada in May, Legault stumbled, saying “I am very proud to be Québécois, and Canada, well, I have reconciled myself with Canada, I am comfortable with Canada, and I hope that Quebec does more business with Canada.”
Despite his business background, there has always been a harsh nationalist streak to Legault’s politics. At his very first political speech, when he was nominated as a star PQ candidate in 1998, he told his riding association members that he had been raised in Montreal’s West Island among the English, “and I hate them as much as you do." Graham Fraser, former political journalist and author who served as Canada's sixth Commissioner of Official Languages, recently reported on it again.
It was an ugly revelation that I have never forgotten.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.