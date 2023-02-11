The intention of the towns of Pincourt and Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot to submit a conditional promise to purchase the Cité-des-Jeunes arena, located in Vaudreuil-Dorion, worries a large number of people among the 40,000 citizens who live on Île Perrot. And many others, too.
Is it acceptable and desirable for public administrations to acquire from a private organization a building located outside their own territory? What will be the inherent consequences in terms of local taxes owed to Vaudreuil-Dorion? Have the municipal councils adopted a resolution announcing their intention? Who will be responsible for managing the building, its premises and the various services offered? What will happen if one of the municipalities wishes to withdraw from this agreement? What group of citizens do we want to favor with this approach? Who will pay for the required loan: users or taxpayers? What income do the current owners earn from it? Why do they want to sell their arena? Have citizens been consulted? If not, will they be consulted? What will be the costs of upgrading a private facility to make it viable for public ownership?
Is this project fair towards other organizations on Île Perrot that do not have access to a permanent structure? How will this proposal resolve the current shortage of adequate premises to meet the needs of cultural communities, not to mention sports organizations which, in order to organize and hold their activities, must tour all four cities, four churches, school gyms and the perhaps few private premises open to the public?
Unlike many other municipalities in Quebec, the vast majority of socio-cultural organizations who operate on the island do not have access to friendly and permanent venues to meet and discuss, store their material and promote the continuation of their respective goals, and benefit to the many volunteers who run the same associations.
The cultural sector is particularly affected by the shortage of premises of accessible venues. Often, volunteers, craftspeople and organizers of artistic and creative activities must either postpone or simply abandon their projects. None of the four towns on the island of Île Perrot is able to provide permanent gathering venues, rehearsal stage, dressing rooms, storage space, or even adequate stages to perform on.
Our wish: that the four municipalities of Île Perrot work together in planning a multifunctional center answering the needs of a rapidly growing population for the next 50 years. Why not unite forces in a long-term project meeting the needs of as many people as possible?
The above proposed purchase of this arena would solve one specific problem in the short term. But at what cost and for how long? In 25 years, what will this 1970s building be worth? What are the underlying reasons leading the current owner to suddenly wish to dispose of this building? This arena, located outside Île Perrot, comes with substantial inherent expenses including building upgrading, hiring of administrative and maintenance staff, and all labor costs. And what are the financial advantages for businesses on Île Perrot?
Shouldn’t this be a good opportunity to reflect on the relevance of our four towns to get together to better plan services and infrastructures for the entire population of the island?
Lise Chartier, chercheuse et historienne de l’île Perrot, membre de plusieurs organismes liés à la culture
Julie de Belle, poète Kafé Poe
Diane Howard, citoyenne résidant à Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot
Daniel Bertolino, C.M., O.Q., président, Théâtre de l’île Perrot
Daniel Constantineau, directeur général, Orchestre Galiléo
