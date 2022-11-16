For decades Montrealers have emotionally questioned how the homeless can sleep “on the street” during the cold of winter and why our city administration and Quebec government have continuously promised both temporary and permanent solutions but have failed sufficiently to do so.
So permit me to suggest these appropriate social initiatives to support them:
At the underutilized 76-hectare Hippodrome - Blue Bonnets site, erect huge tents kept warm with portable blowing heaters ( easy access by Métro to the Namur station). It would also serve notice on all levels of government that we have the land to build social and affordable housing for all, including the homeless. How unfortunate with much procrastination they still have not together provided a land plan, subdivisions, infrastructure funding from Quebec receiving $14 billion a year in federal transfer payments; not even the erection of a sign of hope facing Decarie Blvd. that “It’s a comin' soon’. In the interim, if the city can partially use the Hippodrome as a snow dump, it can utilize the balance as a tent city I lovingly call my “Hippo-Bleu”!
Provide the homeless names of whom have been collated from past street surveys and from files of shelters (Welcome Hall mission, Brewery mission, etc and their outreach locations ) with a free pass to “ride the rails of warmth” on the STM bus and Métro lines going “nowhere but to sustain life” until the spring!
Until then I welcome my homeless friends with no other choice to take a seat at the nearby hospital emergency section presently past capacity to draw more attention to all those in authority to do the above now, now, now!
Lastly, please Liberal MNAs in opposition, talk it up in the National Assembly to ensure our CAQ government prioritizes the solutions sooner than later!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.