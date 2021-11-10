Lachine hospital is facing partial closure of its emergency room and full closure of its intensive care. This will cause unprecedented harm to citizens locally as well as overwhelm already overcrowded emergency rooms on the island of Montreal. This is not reorganization but disorganization. Already nursing and other healthcare workers are leaving Lachine hospital with these announced closures. The only way to stop this haemorrhage is to keep the emergency room and intensive care open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Your political party helped draft the resolution of June 7, 2007, which guaranteed the full functioning of the only Francophone Community Hospital on the West Island. This resolution was passed unanimously by the National Assembly.
You’re allowing the deconstruction of Canada’s 20th best hospital (Newsweek Magazine) of 1400 hospitals in Canada and the only Francophone hospital in the West Island of Montreal. This hospital was founded by the Sisters of Providence in 1913 with the mission to care for women, children, socially and financially disadvantaged, disabled, the mentally ill, natives and French Canadians not being cared for in their local communities. In a few days, your government is about to undo what the hospital has been doing for more than a century. We appeal to you to enact a decree to keep the emergency room and intensive care open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. This decree must include financial incentives of $15,000 per year salary bonus for nurses and intensive care healthcare workers for no less than 2 years and a 14% critical care bonus which is given to downtown hospitals who have stolen away our healthcare workers. This will cost the government around $200,000 per year for the missing healthcare workers necessary to keep our emergency room open.
Not to do so would be a breach of your duty as Prime Minister.
Dr. Paul Saba, President at the Council of Physicians
Lachine Hospital
