I would first like to congratulate all the elected officials and hope as Quebecers that M. Legault will keep his word and will be the Premier for ALL Quebecers. The Québécois people have good reason to understand that Bill 96 is discriminatory as your editorial “What we need” very well points out. The CAQ needs to come to terms with the fact that it's killing business in banking and foreign investment.
The Liberal Party must, as you wrote, continue to advocate for all non-francophone communities and that Bill 96 as an extension of Bill 101 is a discriminatory law, not just a law of general application. Most Quebecers have been struggling with skyrocketing inflation. Relief is a priority. Five hundred dollars from the CAQ isn’t going to put food in grocery carts year round for many struggling families.
We as Québécois need urgent action from the Minister of Health to solve the problems of thousands of us who have no family doctors. Doctors at Sainte-Justine emergencies along with overworked nurses that continue to be overworked, undervalued and going to work in private care to obtain the respect they deserve and better wages and working conditions.
We are taxed at 40 percent yet our standards in Quebec in education and health care remain poor and not at our highest as Quebecers are entitled. Members of this newly elected Assembly should read your editorial and understand what we all need.
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
