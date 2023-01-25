If you collect Air Miles you should realize they are an expensive way to buy something. You have to buy $20 worth of articles to get one Air Miles point. Then if you want to use some points, Air Miles makes you give in 95 air mile points and they will take $10 off your bill. This means 95 points at $20 per point and you have to buy one thousand and nine hundred dollars in merchandise to get a piddling $10 off your bill! Worse yet, Air Mile store prices are often higher than prices at non-Air Mile stores. No great bargain for you to use Air Miles.
Martin Plant
Montreal
