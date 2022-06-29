Scotland, with its vision of separating from the United Kingdom to become an independent nation-state, has its own languages, such as Scots and Scottish Gaelic. English is one of the officially recognized languages in Scotland. Yet London does not feel compelled to promote Scotland's native languages across the nation, and Scotland is not trying to eliminate the English language while still being part of the United Kingdom - London would not allow it.
Catalonia, with its aspirations of separating from Spain to become an independent nation-state, has its native languages, such as Catalan and Occitan. Spanish is one of the officially recognized languages in Catalonia.
Yet Madrid does not feel compelled to promote Catalonia's native languages across the nation, and Catalonia is not trying to eliminate the Spanish language while still being part of Spain - Madrid would not allow it.
Before Quebec's Bill 96 became law, Quebec had two official languages: French and English. Ottawa has declared that it is the federal government's duty to promote the French language across Canada, as well as outside Canada's borders. Ottawa has allowed Quebec to officially abolish the English language as one of Quebec's official languages — and this is while Quebec is still part of Canada. Since Ottawa has allowed this to happen, it's obvious that it is unwilling to use its Power of Disallowance, that it is abandoning the English-speaking community of Quebec; that Canada is weak at its foundation - and is not a real country.
Come on, Canada, let's get real!
Gregory Jarrett
Montreal
