I want to touch on the Roe vs Wade debate. The United States and Canada form two different nations, so why do American cultural battles cross the border and settle into Canadian politics? The aftermath of Uvalde, the American Supreme Court leaving the decision to legislate on abortion to states, are not Canadian issues. The gun control argument and Trudeau’s new bill to combat gun violence will not have any tangible effects. Why? Because crime guns are usually illegal! According to the Toronto Police Deputy Chief, 86% of crime guns were smuggled into Canada from the United States! Gun violence is a growing problem in Canada, especially in Montreal, and ought to be as important as inflation, the cost of living and quality health care. To circle back to abortion, only 14% of Canadians believe the practice should be illegal. Only around 10% of the MPs in Ottawa are anti-abortion. It is merely fear mongering as abortion in this country is more protected than anywhere else due to the fact that there are laws. If you want to protest, it‘s your right, but there are more pressing matters.
Jonathan Obadia
Montreal
