In reflecting on this “a year like no other,” what questions do I ask myself? Where is the balance between hope, cautious optimism, and carefully curated gloom? What do I walk away with from this unbelievable journey? For some of us, it has been an insurmountable journey. For others, a rollercoaster of terror and, for many, an endurance marathon. So many of us have gone beyond our own limits on many levels. There has been fear, loss, stress, not to mention sheer frustration on so many occasions.
But let us be clear, we have, in fact, come through these events, albeit changed. That is not to say that there have not been profound scars left and some very harsh lessons learned. But...and here is what is utterly fantastic...there has been so much more.
We have deepened present relationships; unknown relationships have been forged, and connections with utter strangers have been established. The kindness, resilience and innovation of so many have to remain nothing short of inspirational. There have been invitations to embark on some profoundly personal reflection. We have cemented our foundational beliefs, welcomed innovative ways of thinking, and examined what we assumed was a “given.” Alternative definitions have made their way into our lexicon. What “connecting” and caring look like? How to contend with people that do not share our perspective? How to keep moving forward? Yes...and let’s not forget; we did our best at managing our own fears, apprehensions, and sometimes even terror while trying to support others with theirs.
As the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel seems to be expanding, may we draw from everything it has offered us. That the challenges nourish our ongoing courage. The lessons incite necessary changes in our way of achieving things. And the hope that allowed us to arrive at where we are today be present in all our reflections and decisions going forward.
Our “new normal” will undoubtedly be drawn from a combination of what was and what is....may it also focus on what can be. We should not squander the opportunities that we have been offered through this unbelievable journey...and it continues...for all of us... I guess the answer to my initial question is, at least for me, a balance of cautious optimism and hope. I choose to eliminate the curated gloom.
Diane Ellison
Montreal
