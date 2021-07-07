MNA Christopher Skeete parrots the CAQs approved agenda very well. He soothes and promises with the airs and phrases of a true believer. Unfortunately, at base, he is only presenting the very concept of the asymmetrical language policy he is attempting to justify.
"Asymmetrical" simply means "lacking symmetry", or unequal! Therefore, the CAQ's proposed Bill 96 has the sole aim of placing the French language, in all of its forms, higher on the legal rung than English. Once this hierarchy has been settled into law, the fix is in. It is no wonder that Mr. Skeete skulked off as soon as possible from the meeting sponsored by the QCGN. The last thing that he wanted was to have to respond to pointed questions that might take him from his simplistic memorized script.
It is perhaps time for a "Woke English" moment. The English language is not an incurable disease or even a witch's curse and is in no way responsible for the situation of French in Montreal or the province. Rather, English is an important world language that helped ground Canada's development in conjunction with a minority French component. The English language in Quebec cannot be deliberately relegated to second-class status by a gaggle of small-minded politicians.
If the CAQ manages to diminish English in Quebec, especially with the active support of the federal Liberal government, then what other fundamental rights will soon be eliminated in the interests of so-called "collective rights"?
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
