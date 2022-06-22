Kudos to the Lester B. Pearson School Board for making a pedagogically sound decision. The "LBPSP will not join EMSB Bill 96 court challenge," (Suburban, June 16).
Instead, it has chosen to heed the advice put out by the provincial ombudsperson. In his June 13, 60-page report, Marc-André Dowd said that "Quebec is failing its primary school students with special needs students."
One student out of seven exhibits learning or other academic difficulties and, sadly, services are limited because of a lack of financing.
So good for Pearson for choosing to invest monies for student services.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.