The Town of Montreal West council has just voted for a bank line of credit to build a new recreation center in the amount of $27,318,686. At this point they do not know what the new building will cost but it will be well over $30 million. A few years ago they thought it could be built for about $20.5 million. The council had originally planned on using $1.5 million from its accumulated surplus and now they have had to up that to $5.5 million.
Our Town's current bank debt is $16,549,400. Adding $11 million in bank debt will increase with higher interest rates.
Things change, costs always go up but little for the municipal tax base. Our home evaluations have increased and so have our taxes by hundreds of dollars this year. The Council promised residents that the new centre will only increase our taxes by about $100 per year (for a number of years). They will not be able to deliver on that promise and pay down the debt.
It's time to get out and speak up.
Robert DesLauriers
Montreal West
