Dominique Anglade should publicly and privately invite Eric Duhaime, Balarama Holness, Colin Standish and other Quebec federalist notables to come together under the new UCLP PARTY (United Conservative Liberal Party) and hold a leadership convention within the month. If these leaders want equality for all Quebecers, majority and minorities alike and take back the wealth lost in the last 40 years over political, social and linguistic issues, they must unite now to win and not split the federalist vote to surely lose.
Their united platform would include: Federalism versus Sovereignty; Egalité for Quebec; and turn this have not province into a have one of prominence not seen for the last 40 years. After all, the first priorities of Quebecers are supporting themselves, family and community, a stronger health and social network and generally paying the mortgage with good jobs and businesses.
The UCLP can win this one! Its never too late to give all Quebecers new hope for the future unlike the CAQ continuous talk of a Nation while bullying Ottawa to keep its nose out of the “Quebec Nation” but keep sending the “13 billion” in federal transfer payments it desperately needs.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
