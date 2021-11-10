In his concession speech, Denis Coderre said he was proud to run a campaign of ideas. But it wasn’t ideas that did him in.
All may not be lost for him, however. After having been elected at the federal and municipal levels, there may yet be a third act. The Liberal Party needs a new leader, and Montreal and its English-speaking community need a renewed Liberal Party. In his concession speech, the former mayor expressed his concern for our community. As Liberal leader and Premier of Quebec, he could do more for Montreal and anglophones than could Mayor Coderre.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
