The hearings on Bill 9, a reform tabled by Education Minister Roberge, to create a « protecteur national de l’élève » (student ombudsman) - are over. There were 20 Briefs (mémoires) submitted from 19 groups (unions, federations, associations), and one citizen. Naturally, they contained recommendations. These were mine:
One: Information should be made available in both French and English in an attempt to provide essential details in the languages of other minorities, particularly Indigenous communities. Two: The Director-General should be the spokesperson of the institution as called for in Bill 40. Three: All consultations regarding the welfare of students should include all parents and school personnel.
As usual, the brief by the Quebec English School Boards Association focus was not directed at the most important group in our education system - the students. At any rate, QESBA is not keen on the idea and joins a Quebec teachers union that says adding a student ombudsperson is unnecessary.
The idea of a student ombudsperson is nothing new. In 1981, Norway became the first country to establish an Ombudsman for Children.
Around 2009, the government of England created a national service where pupils or parents can turn to when they feel that they have sustained an “injustice” resulting in a detrimental effect on the pupil’s education and/or general well-being.
Today, throughout Europe there are about 25 Children's Commissioners. Some school districts in the U.S. have a 'Fairness Committee'; others have the Office of the Youth Advocate. In May 2008, the government of Quebec required school boards to establish a procedure for examining complaints from students or parents to deal with «droits de l’élève» (rights of the student) and called for a «protecteur de l’élève.»
Regardless of what it's called, I believe the addition of a student ombudsperson, as called for in Bill 9, is essential for our education system because it ensures fair treatment for all and curbs abuses of power.
Chris Eustace Pierrefonds,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.