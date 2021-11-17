When you fight for your country or to liberate others under oppression it makes no difference your ethnicity, religion or wealth, what language you speak or whether you were born in Canada or immigrated to it. You will be honoured with the same distinction whether alive or passed; and you should be honoured not only on Remembrance Day but everyday throughout the year.
I therefore suggest Ottawa underwrite an initiative of one Remembrance billboard installed in every city throughout the nation throughout the year. It would display the Ottawa War Memorial, Canadian flag, a poppy, a medal of distinctive honor and the caption “One for another, Un pour l’autre” as a continuous reminder.
I’m comforted in Quebec with the thought that this message will continue to highlight the rights and freedoms others fought for and good reason not to discriminate in any area of concern by embellishing the rights of some by taking away the rights from others! Discrimination is not a Canadian value although too many in Quebec have promoted it as a necessary Quebec one. But this must be challenged in peace the same as it was in war.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.