Mayor Thomas has made it appear he had been called out as an anti-semite, which he never was. The spokesperson for B’nai Brith, Marvin Rotrand, has known Mr Thomas for over 30 years. Jeremy Levi is a more recent political ally. These two friends of the mayor confirmed, at his request, that their friend is not an anti-semite and Mr Levi went further to accuse his friend’s assumed political opponents as being motivated by politics and not ethics. As I said, no one ever accused Mr. Thomas of being an anti-semite, only of exploiting an entirely distasteful anti-semitic stereotype to improperly influence Council behind closed doors. And neither Mr Rotrand nor Mr Levi witnessed what happened behind closed doors nor asked anyone who did, but their friend.
Here are the facts: Mayor Thomas wanted to influence Council to override a citizen’s property rights by implicitly accusing that citizen of having committed the crime of arson. He used the term, ‘Jewish Lightning’ to convey that charge without actually saying it. He then refused to withdraw the remark and apologize for making it. And then he sought to gaslight Councillor Stainforth to make her feel his intellectual inferior for her standing firm for what the rest of us present would call decency. And all this in front of not only Council, but certain key members of the administration.
Only when Ms Stainforth had the courage to go public did the Mayor frame an apology, carefully worded to avoid full responsibility. He has yet to admit that he did what he did to smear a citizen whose private property stood in the way of his political objective. And he has yet to apologize for the hurt he caused Ms Stainforth when she quite properly challenged him.
He has also refused to accept responsibility for the damage he caused when he released hurtful and defamatory comments for general distribution, obliging Council to rebuke him by passing a motion of censure. And he thinks he did nothing wrong when he attempted to get council to agree to give a $5000 contract to the Pointe-Claire Journal, a publication that was highly favourable to him and highly prejudicial towards most members of Council, if those members wanted “The problem to go away.” His words.
Mr Thomas is certainly charismatic and adept at political communications. There is no denying that. On the other hand, Pointe-Claire City Council stands firm on principles of good governance and we stand firm on ethics. Of these respective strengths, what is to be preferred from the elected representatives of the people?
Brent Cowan
Pointe-Claire City Councillor
