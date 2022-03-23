Dr. Roopnarine Singh carried the torch for his “Mother” Canada in downtown Montreal when it wasn’t cool to be a proud Canadian in Quebec. He might even have had to check his insurance policy to see if he was covered for organizing the Canada Day Parade here.
He was an ardent multiculturalist and the parades under his tutelage were unabashedly folkloric. With his passing, we have one less folk hero.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
