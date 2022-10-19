There are those in the English-speaking community who proclaim the government does not treat its minority-language educational system fairly. Let's analyze.
On Sept. 20, 2022, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board put out a press release announcing a $25 million investment for the construction of a new English-language elementary school in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. It will open in September 2024.
On March 20, 2022, the Sherbrooke Record reported: "ETSB (Eastern Townships School Board ) opens first new English school in decades." The new school in Drummondville was "a dream come true," said the board.
On November 23, 2021, the QCT newspaper reported that the Central Québec School Board would start construction of a new English school in Levis to be delivered in June 2023.
On November 11, 2021, the Montreal Gazette reported that the LBPSB asked the province for another new elementary school around the Vaudreuil-Soulanges area. The request was granted a few months ago.
In the meantime, due to school board reform Bill 40, commissioners of English school boards receive thousands of dollars in annual stipends, whereas directors in the French education service centres receive hundreds of dollars for doing the same work.
Moreover, tied in with Bill 40 is Bill 49 which is a complicated Act dealing with elections and municipalities. Very simply put, Bill 49 permits a commissioner of an English school board the opportunity to also run as a municipal councillor; a director of a French education service centre is not allowed to run as a councillor.
That said, let's take a closer look at Bill 40 which is being challenged in the courts by Quebec's English boards (QESBA).
They claim they are losing "the right of English-speaking Quebecers to 'manage and control' our school system." That is not so. The anglophone community will always manage and control their schools.
Sure, they won't be elected commissioners as in the election of 2021 when about 95 percent were acclaimed.
It will be the positive strength of parents, administration, and teachers working together to adapt policies based on school needs.
it will be a grassroots approach with local oversight of the school budget aimed at student success.
At any rate, the government should intervene to redress the aforementioned lack of fairness between the French and English education networks.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds, QC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.