Here’s a positive way for Canada to express its condolences to the Royals and English people on the passing of their Queen, our continued support for the monarchy and our relationship with England itself.
The Canadian mint should announce it will cast a sterling silver 20 pound commemorative coin with Queen Elizabeth II on one side and the new King Charles III on the other. The bilingual caption inscribed on both sides would read “ Peace and Harmony for all World Families”!
Once made, one is sent to each Canadian province, one to every nation of the world and one personally given to King Charles by our Lieutenant Governor. And of course, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau simply says “Thank you” from all Canadians!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
