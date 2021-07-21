Recently Quebec homeowners received their school tax bill ; surprisingly, it contained some good news. For years, owners of properties in Quebec had complained about the different school tax rates in the province. Rates varied depending on whether one was registered with a French or English school board and whether the property was on or off the Island of Montreal. This situation lent itself to folks who had no kids attending school to shop around for a cheaper rate.
During the last provincial election campaign, the Coalition Avenir Québec promised to reduce school taxes to put an end to an "unacceptable" situation by standardizing the tax rate across the province. The Legault government kept its word. In July 2021, my school taxes were about $125 lower than in July 2019.
That said, here are two thoughts to make the collection of school taxes even fairer ; one involves the Island of Montreal, the other, the province of Quebec.
Montreal should combine municipal and school taxes. The School Tax Management Committee, known by its acronym CGTSIM works in collaboration with (French) school service centers and (English) school boards on the island of Montréal. This Committee is an expensive, unnecessary and outdated bureaucratic institution. Recall the bad investment this committee made , in 2009, resulting in a loss of millions of dollars which were aimed for needy students.
Take a glance at the Resolution on page 9/ 10 in the Minutes of the CGTSIM meeting in December 2020: "Rémunération for the members of the CGTSIM from the Anglophone school boards." It addresses "a delicate and uncomfortable situation for the Management Committee and they are keen to stress the unfair effect... on the governing body. " It's all about money.
That said, here is a thought that would benefit all. Municipal and school taxes are based on the municipality's property valuation rolls. School boards / service centers should abandon their function of collecting school taxes because it is absurd to duplicate tax services, which obviously have an impact on administrative expenses. This is an outdated way of doing things. In some Canadian jurisdictions, school taxes are included in the billing of municipal property tax, which the municipality, in turn, remits the portion covering the school tax to the provincial government. In turn, the government channels these funds to school boards on an equitable basis based on the number of students.
As for Québec, consider a provincial 'Education Tax.’ Although everyone agrees that a well-funded public education system is necessary for the well-being of society, in Quebec the majority of citizens seem to think that the way the school tax is levied is perceived as unfair. It is time to modernize the way we finance our public education system. We need to set up a fairer system and reduce the tax burden on taxpayers. The government should abandon the idea of financing schools through property taxes. Quebec should also play a more direct role in managing the funding of school operations.
Former Minister of Education and now Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault should consider raising the province's sales tax by about 1 % and dividing the funds fairly. Because it is for the common good, and considering the social and economic benefits of education, we might call it the "Education Tax".
This tax would take care of all matters involving education : school fees, supplies , work books, monies associated with extracurricular activities. No student in Quebec should ever be deprived of anything that helps their future - and, by extension , the future of Québec.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.