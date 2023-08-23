Well said put Suburban in your editorial on Bill 40. English language school boards pose no threat whatsoever to the French language. All of our “English” schools offer French immersion programs that are getting stronger every year. When our English-speaking children acquire French- language proficiency we are clearly part of the solution and not the problem.
Bill 40 and any decision to appeal this judgment are all about power, the power to weaken the one institution that English speaking Quebecers can still manage and control.
Me. Ralph Mastromonaco
Dorval
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.