On first reading of the Quebec government’s ad “clarifying” Bill 96 (of course paid for by your taxes and mine), the expression “putting lipstick on a pig” immediately sprang to mind. Or, maybe in keeping with a porcine theme, “trying to make a silk purse from a sow's ear” would have been equally appropriate. But no matter how you slice the bacon, anyone believing this CAQ spin on Bill 96 is definitely buying a pig in a poke!
Eric Bender
Kirkland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.