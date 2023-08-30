As details of the draconian discriminations against English contained in Bill 96 roll out, English Quebecers are struck by a glaring geopolitical outrage. That is, while English Canada treats Quebec with abundance, Quebec treats English Canadians here with abuse.
For example, while this year's federal equalization payment to Quebec is $14 billion, English Quebecers must now pay for costly translations of official government documents, like birth and death certificates, thanks to Bill 96. Already anglophones(especially the elderly) are tormented by existential concerns about English health care, yet Bill 96 continues to cancel our charter rights clause by clause.
Another alarming abuse arose recently when we learned that all announcements on the new $6.9 billion REM trains will be in French only- even during life- threatening emergencies. When and where will it all end? Frankly, it's long past due for Quebec to get over it's "conquest complex" and stop waging war with Wolfe.
After all, it's 2023 and this is Canada!
George McArthur
Montreal
