At a meeting with the premiers in Ottawa on February 7, Justin Trudeau eventually agreed to an additional $4.6 billion per year over 10 years in new money – roughly 16% of the amount that the 13 premiers had been demanding. Although they desired the federal contribution to health to increase from 22% to 35%, it was limited to only 24%! Columnist Andrew MacDougall called it a “spending placebo.”
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson stated, “One of the things we did see today was that there wasn’t a lot in the way of funding.” BC Premier David Eby felt that “this proposal is fiscally limited.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford indicated that it is a “starting point” and a “down payment.” The Quebec Finance Minister felt that “$1 billion is a marginal contribution and will not make a difference.” It was “50% of my worst case scenario.”
As Quebec Premier François Legault stated, “It’s not just a question of money but the big challenge now is to find workers and ensure that we can have some flexibility.” In 2019, the Trudeau government promised to solve the problem of five million Canadians who lacked a family physician; now that number has risen to six million.
Consider that only 10% of applicants or 2,800 students are accepted annually to Canada’s 17 medical schools. As noted recently in the Medical Post by health lawyer Tracey Tremayne-Lloyd, at least 3,500 Canadians go abroad to study in medical schools in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland. Most would like to return to Canada, but to practice here, they must usually complete a two-year residency. Only 13% of the 3,300 admitted to residency training programs come from abroad. Currently, 13,000 foreign-trained physicians are living in Canada, but are unable to practice medicine.
Of note is that one of the four areas of future bilateral agreements will be increasing the number of health professional by recruitment, retention, training, improved mobility, and recognition of credentials. Thus we must strive to retain our older physicians; in Canada, over 15% of doctors are over age 65.
A first step at least would be financial support for older physicians. This includes a major reduction in annual licence fees ($1,660 in Quebec and nearly $2,000 in most other provinces). The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, College of Family Physicians of Canada, and Canadian Medical Association already give a major discount of dues to older MDs.
Note that New Brunswick has just reduced its licence fee from $1,750 to $600 for physicians aged 70 and over; hopefully Quebec and other provinces will do the same.
In addition, older MDs need government-funded short-term income stabilization. Physicians may take time off work for a few weeks of months due to a heart attack, severe infection such as COVID-19, resection of a malignant bowel or breast, tumour, cardiac or prostate surgery, a knee or hip replacement, depression, etc. Sadly, private disability insurance is usually unavailable with a long waiting period to collect benefits. As a result, a prolonged illness or surgery may cause a doctor to permanently retire.
As a precedent, note that all provinces offer parental leave benefits. These are paid usually for 17 weeks, and vary from $1,000 per week in British Columbia and New Brunswick to $1,500 in Nova Scotia. Quebec pays a lump sum, and then up to $802 per week for family physicians and $2,400 for other specialists for up to 12 weeks.
I propose that Quebec and all provinces and territories, when negotiating bilateral agreements, ensure that some of the new federal funds be earmarked to cover physicians and surgeons from age 65 to at least age 80 with no waiting period. These doctors would receive 70-80% of their average monthly billings for 60, or preferably 90 days.
While waiting for the creation of health teams, fast-tracking of foreign graduates, increased medical school enrolment, increased residency training positions, and national portable licensure to take effect, in the short term we must do whatever it takes to encourage our older physicians to resume work after surgery or a major illness, even if only part time. During our current severe shortage of both family physicians and medical/surgical specialists, and likely for many years to come, we will need “all hands on deck.”
Charles S. Shaver, MD
Ottawa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.