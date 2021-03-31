According to science and Pfizer, the optimal immunity occurs if the second shot occurs about 20 days after the first shot. The efficacy of the serum decreases significantly as time goes by. Waiting 120 days after the first dose makes the first dose inefficient.
The governments have spent a great deal of money on this vaccination program. Their money is going out the window by making the first dose little more effective than the placebo. Are they playing politics figuring that the more first doses they give out, the more voters they will win over? Will the public, having had two only moderately effective treatments, throw caution to the wind and spread the virus to family and friends?
I thought that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Now it seems that that is just another train returning to further spread this pandemic.
Robert Shuster
Hampstead
