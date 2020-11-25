Well, It could have been much worse. I am definitely grateful that schools are not closing their doors for an extended period of time. Our children need school. Children need rules, routine and structure and they thrive in school environments. They have already missed far too much school and so that would have been truly detrimental to their education and their well being.
However, and it is a big fat juicy however, my main concern is the green light that the province has been given to gather for 4 days over the Christmas holidays. Premier Legault has permitted gatherings with both family and friends of up to 10 people on each of the 4 days, potentially directly exposing you to nearly 40 other people over the holidays. And that is IF people actually follow the rules. And we all know that even now, during our red zone lockdown, there is a lot of pandemic fatigue and people are not all following the rules. While I appreciate our Premier’s optimism, unfortunately, I do not believe that he is realistic in expecting Quebecers to abide by his “moral contract”.
While I can respect the need for a more relaxed set of rules surrounding the holidays that allow for a small reprieve from our social isolation, acknowledging that people will likely gather anyway, I do worry that people will abuse the system and take this much too far. I can understand why people want to be with their family, but I would strongly caution the public that their gatherings are not only putting themselves at risk, but those of their loved ones and everyone around them, and the province as a whole. People will likely be drinking, and, we all know just how much morals get thrown out the window when under the influence. Furthermore, don’t forget that these rules are not just for families: teenagers and young adults are already planning parties and these get togethers of 10 people are actually 10 different families under one roof, multiplied by at least 4 and that is if you don’t take into account party hopping!
I want to encourage the public that just because we have been given permission to gather does not mean that we have to, or even that we should. You can also be smarter about gathering, like choosing 1 other household or friend or family member to bubble with over the holiday period rather than allowing multiple individuals into your home every day.
Personally, I will neither be having or attending any parties just because the Quebec government has granted me permission to do so. Besides the fact that I would not be able to complete their lazy man’s 7 day isolation period prior to and after the 4 days since I work in an emergency room and we must alternate working either the Christmas or New Year’s period, I feel that it is just too unsafe, and it is not a risk that I am willing to take right now as our covid numbers are climbing.
We are facing nursing shortages going in to the holiday season which we envision worsening as more and more people are exposed and are off work while quarantining. As the numbers will inevitably climb after the holiday partying, I foresee that we will be facing that looming healthcare limit whereby we run out of space and personnel to care for you, the partying public.
Dr.Deborah Schwarcz
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.