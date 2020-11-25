The recent press conference given by Premier Legault concerning the Christmas Holidays and the Covid 19 situation, clearly demonstrates the total lack of interest or compassion in other minorities and religions that have long been the fabric of this province. The failure to address the obvious fact that the Jewish Holiday of Hannukah is fast approaching, that we have families that also deserve the right to celebrate together, smacks of a complete ignorance or disinterest of anything or anyone who is not white, Catholic, and French. While I do agree that safety protocols must be in place to ensure everyone's well-being, the outright ban in unjust, unfair, and unnecessary. Even those who surround the premier, those who should be advising him on matters such as this, either are also ignorant, or also harbour the same disregard for those "not quite like themselves". It remains to be seen if this nonsense will be properly addressed in the next few days, perhaps dropping this story on a worldwide news feed will once again embarrass Quebec into doing the right thing.
Mark Needelman
Dollard des Ormeaux
(0) comments
