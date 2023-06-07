Immense pride fills our hearts to the wild forest fire personnel, military, 911 services, homeowners, volunteers, reservists, aviators and others who face unrelenting fires and other disasters. To those who face dangers and more against Mother Nature's inexorable rage, bravo for your duty, stamina, valor, sacrifices, etc. You are heroes worthy of salutes and more.
Our leaders need to address climate threats rather than incredibly pricey "entitled" foreign conflict that is, sorry to say, unsustainable! We've not rebuilt scorched areas in the USA, Canada, France, Spain, Australia and cataclysmic lands in Europe. Bravo for a few nations to send firefighters to us like Mexico, NZ, Africa, USA and Australia to show mutual goodwill as we help so many afar. To those who donate food, cash, clothings or open their homes to your displaced folks harmed by disasters, kudos! Heroes come in all forms including essential service workers and normal folks getting involved. We cannot control lightning strikes but fires caused by heedless human activity deserve big fines and lengthy jail. To those who serve herein or donate, you earned your angel's wings and make us all proud. The West needs to focus on our own domestic dangers and needs rather than be a piggy bank, police force and military supplier for foreign others who just take and take.
Kerwin Maude
Pitt Meadows, BC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.