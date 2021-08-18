Montreal, and many others cities, have seen large demonstrations recently opposing the idea of vaccine passports or any other form of evidencing vaccination status. Opponents have raised issues ranging from privacy fears to the creation of two classes of citizens. The problem is that many of these protestors were in the streets some six months ago opposed to the very thing this documentation is seeking to avoid — more lockdowns and confinements of healthy people.
Clearly there are privacy concerns in any collection of information. The biometric all-inclusive card Quebec proposed last year is very troubling and we stated our concerns in this space. And there is reason for caution that the current vaccine passports not be used in matters such as hiring and firing. But these protestors missing the mark in their messages.
Just a short time ago these same protestors were in the streets opposing any form of coercive lockdown. They also opposed any confinement measures against healthy individuals. That is exactly what vaccination papers are for, be they passports or just certificates. The government has committed to no further lockdowns of businesses or individuals. The only way to do that in the face of a fourth wave is to have documentation on who has been vaccinated. It will protect non-essential businesses from having to close because the people who will have unfettered access will have been vaccinated. It will avoid healthy people from being confined because they have been vaccinated. So the passport actually helps achieve the goals the protestors marched for just months ago. Now they don’t want the very instruments that can make their aims reality? Sorry, but they can’t have it both ways.
Get vaccinated folks and get the paper work.
