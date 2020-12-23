Perhaps the most important asset that a community newspaper like The Suburban brings to its 200,000 readers is the sure knowledge that none of you are alone. In a year as challenging as this, providing some relief from alienation and fear is critical to the health of us all. We have been your tribune. And there is good news and a path to survive all this.
We know of few media outlets — indeed few public services — where staff takes the time to take your calls, answer your emails, provide you with much needed information and simply listen. If anything makes us an essential service, that is it. And as so many of our personnel are putting themselves out there on the frontlines covering the stories you need to know about for your own welfare, just as many take the time to answer when you reach out. That’s the strength and responsibility of community.
Medical authorities tell us that the one area where there is an intense shortage of staff and an epidemic increase in need is in mental health. As you will read in our oped, mental health issues have reached epidemic proportions with some 18,000 people on waiting lists. Most suffer from depression and fear. But you should know that the people on the frontlines are always there to help. By phone or by email essential services remain open and there will always be someone to respond to your concerns. Just search for mental health service numbers on your phone. They are all over the city and easily accessible.
If you have a serious medical issue, the hospitals are there and with sufficient capacity. We know there is fear and concern out there, but please keep in mind that infection rates are only 5%, symptomatic cases hover around 1% and mortality is much less than that. We all need to keep the numbers in perspective if we are to overcome our fears even when this is over.
The reality is that we are now at the beginning of the end. The vaccines and therapeutics are being distributed broadly. This may take a few months. But it is a fraction of time in comparison to the past ten and a half months. We know that even hospitalizations are nowhere near commensurate with the positivity rates as they were in the spring.
We understand the frustration. We’ve debated the pros and cons in these pages. But the truth is there is more good news than bad. We are being asked to sacrifice for just another couple of months. It is not that hard.
You don’t like masks? Ok. But for now wear them. No debate. All we are being asked to do is wear them inside public places and where social distancing is not possible. It’s not the end of the world. You’re sad about Christmas social gatherings? Understandable. But at least those who live alone can visit another household now. It’s not the usual extended family, but it is the nuclear family. Your business is in jeopardy because of forced lockdowns? We will all continue to pressure governments to meet their financial and fiscal responsibilities promptly so that decades of your lives invested in family businesses are not decimated.
We can do this, and more. Stretch out a hand of friendship to friends and foes alike so that we all get through this together. As one communal family. Reach out. Do more Zoom get-togethers for personal contact. Let’s remember the importance of protecting our humanity so we all can recognize ourselves on the other side of this. Life will get better. There is good news to spread and plenty of cheer to enjoy. Isn’t that what the Holiday Season is all about is all about?
