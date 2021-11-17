Lists. Anytime a government makes lists it’s never for anything good. And we don’t have to go back to search the annals of fascism or communism. We just have to look back at former American President Richard Nixon.
From the time he served on the notorious House Un-American Activities Committee Nixon loved making lists. “Un-American” lists. “Un-Republican” lists. “Un-Nixon” lists. In the end they were all the same. Enemies Lists as they came to be called.
It was the politics of demonization and division. The politics of assassination by insinuation. It was pretty much the Nixon Doctrine. We don’t need it here.
Premier Legault’s ill-advised remarks that he wants to determine which Quebec CEOs are unilingual English so that they can be “persuaded” to learn French is nothing but Nixonian list-making. It’s gaslighting to pander to extreme nationalists. Legault is far too sophisticated to use Nixonian tactics. And he knows they are neither ethical nor needed.
“There is a small minority, and we must act to help them, support them, convince them, and we are looking at different scenarios,” the Premier said. Any time we hear a term like “different scenarios” on a language issue in Quebec, there is cause for concern.
All this started because Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau had the “audacity” to address the Chambre de Commerce in English. Not out of disrespect, but simply because he doesn’t speak French. The Chambre knew that. For that matter so did the chattering classes in politics and the media who started a maelstrom over this after the fact while saying nothing before. It almost felt like an ambush to set the stage for another round of nationalist cackling.
In quick order, Scottish-born Ian Edwards, CEO of Quebec Inc. “fleuron” SNC-Lavalin, also unilingual English, cancelled his speech in front of the Canadian Club. The censoring poison of the lists had started. And to add more fuel to the fire, Legault said he would speak to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec’s Charles Émond about SNC-Lavalin, since the Caisse is a major shareholder in that company. Another Nixonian tactic when he used the IRS to harass his political enemies.
We are not suggesting that it is smart for CEOs of major Quebec-based companies not to be able to learn French. But a CEO’s language skills do not affect the legislatively protected rights of Francophone employees to communicate and work in French. As they do at all major companies of over 50 employees including Air Canada and SNC.
The CEOs are chosen by boards. Is Quebec now going to engage in interference on those choices? Are we going to throw up another impediment to foreign investment? Quebec nationalists can say all they want, but $13 billion of $18 billion in federal equalization payments goes to Quebec. Montreal is still the only North American city over a million people that depends on property taxes for 72% of its revenues. Most cities get over 50 and even 60% from business taxes. We’re not growing! And an important part of the reason is our language politics. It’s hard enough running a large business. Nobody wants to bother with more regulatory yokes.
M. Legault, you said to The Suburban’s editorial board that you wanted to be known as the “business Premier.” The man who made Quebec grow. You’re not going to do it with linguistic “Enemies Lists.” You’ll just put Quebec up for global ridicule as happened during Pastagate, and put another nail in our economic coffin.
