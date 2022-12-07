Last week it came to light that an all-party group of MPs hosted Holocaust-denier and Arabic-language newspaper publisher Nazih Khatatba at a Parliament Hill reception staged by something called the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group. Much has been made of the fact that this event included senior Trudeau Minister Omar Alghabra and Liberal MP Salma Zahid who heads the “friendship” group and that the guests had not been properly vetted. But there they all were with kafiyehs and Palestinian scarves around their necks.
The usual condemnations of antisemitism, pathetic apologies and empty excuses were offered among them by Zahid who said that it was not possible to, “research the background of every guest.” Since when? This was a Parliamentary event and invitees are regularly researched before invitations are sent. But that is not our question today.
Our question is why does our Federal Parliament have such a “Friendship Group”:with a jurisdiction like the Palestinian Authority? Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. It is an ally of Canada. Arab nation after Arab nation is making peace with Israel. Aside from Egypt and Jordan — the first two to do so — the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have done so in the wake of the Abraham Accords and Saudi Arabia announced that it is now allowing overflight and refuelling of Israeli aircraft over its territory, a precursor according to inside observers of impending peace. The only Arab jurisdiction that actively allows and enables attacks against Israel — including four fatal terrorist attacks in the past weeks — is Mahmoud Abbas’ Palestinian Authority. It simply refuses to recognize Israel as its Arab neighbours have. It is a rogue, murderous outlier.
Why does it have “friends” in our Parliament? This event occurred on the same day that Israeli President Herzog was welcomed to Bahrain by its King and his military guard and band played HaTikvah, the Israeli national anthem. But in Ottawa, event participant Elizabeth May, Green Party leader, had the audacity to say that, “I take my marching orders from the permanent representative of Palestine to Canada.” Her “marching orders” should come from her constituents and conscience. It’s time to bring this poisonous “group” to an end.
