As you read in our front page story Quebec’s largest property manager, Cogir, handling over 100,000 doors, admitted it was wrong in the information in eviction notices it sent to low income tenants - many immigrants - in several apartment buildings it manages in Snowdon. The buildings are part of an area of quickly disappearing affordable housing. Many of the tenants had lived in their apartments for decades. For others, recently arrived in Canada, their apartments had been the only quiet homes they ever knew.
Cogir has plans to renovate the units in these buildings and rent them at higher prices. It sent out notices to dozens of tenants giving them two options. The first, to take a $6000 payout, move out and come back at higher rents. The second, to take $3600 and cancel their lease. The fact is that these tenants don’t have the means for higher rents and $6000 won’t begin to cover moving costs and rents for the 9-12 months the renovations are expected to take.
But the law gave the tenants a third option. To refuse the notice and simply stay in their apartments at current rents. When community and political leaders demonstrated with the tenants on Saturday, Cogir admitted it had been wrong in not putting this option into its mailing. The reality is that the company had been on an aggressive campaign of eviction. In two disgraceful cases it took two elderly tenants to the Rental Board to cancel their leases one for failure to pay $13 on the rental payment. The other for forgetting $25.
Cogir - as many large companies - still depends on corporate and public perceptions of good faith. It should learn a lesson from all this. It admitted it had been wrong. But it did not commit to stop the eviction attempts. That’s not the smart - or right - thing to do. When you admit a wrong, stop the wrong. It’s better for the bottom line.
