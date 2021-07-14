Amidst the sad apathy of most Quebecers and Canadians in the past month over the historic capitulation by Ottawa on minority language rights in the face of Quebec’s Bill 96 through its own Bill C-32, there is another matter in Bill 96 that no one can afford to be apathetic about. The striking invasion of privacy rights buried deep within the 100-page Bill.
Section 109 of Bill 96 calls for the establishment of an “inspection program” to ensure that Francophone workers can work in French and correspond in French with their employers. Since Bill 96 would now extend Bill 101 to companies with 25 employees or more instead of 50 or more, it directly targets small businesses that may not have the resources or money to employ high-priced lawyers to protect their rights.
Section 111 of Bill 96 also gives inspectors the right to enter any business premises, without notice, to look at documents pertaining to any alleged offence. They may take photographs of the premises and property. They also have the power, without judicial order, to cause any employee to print out data from their computers, cell phones or any other data devices.
And finally, under section 112, inspectors can order any employee to deliver any information the inspectors — in their own discretion — deem necessary and seize any and all devices — including personal cell phones — if they so chose. All this without colour of judicial right or warrant. And all this can be acted upon by simple “anonymous denunciation.”
We won’t repeat today our constitutional objections to Bill 96’s violations of guaranteed minority rights protections which we have written copiously about. Today is a warning about privacy violations so egregious they have not been seen since Duplessis’ Padlock Law. The Quiet Revolution of the 1960s was supposed to have cleansed Quebec of all this. Now it’s back. Every Quebec government has taken pride in its adherence to protection of individual imperatives even in the midst of language wars. Bill 96 doesn’t seem to care about any of that. The Legault government should. Whatever the language,privacy rights are the bedrock of the rule of law. Bill 96 opens the door to a dangerous slippery slope. The “inspector state” based on secret snitches will poison all aspects of our lives and make our relations with government into a minefield. Just imagine this kind of power being given to the Police or to Revenue. Can we really call ourselves a free society when the rule of law is brushed aside so cavalierly and frequently just to achieve political goals? We think not.
Though the Trudeau PMO may not care, there is some cause to hope that some elements in the federal government will. We warned of privacy and free expression violations in Trudeau’s internet censorship Bill C-10 that would have given the CRTC (Canadian Radio and Television Commission) the power without notice or appeal to unilaterally remove any individual, corporate or organizational website or social media post. Social media and websites had been classified as “broadcasting” under the Bill. Well, the Senate refused to ratify it just before the summer recess. Among the reasons cited were privacy infringements.
Several weeks earlier the federal Privacy Commissioner had rebuked the RCMP for using third-party facial recognition technology. The RCMP quickly ordered a review of its procedures and paused the use of the technology. Both the Senate and the Privacy Commissioner used the privacy protections in the federal Charter of Rights as reasons for their opposition.
The same concerns present themselves with these aspects of Bill 96. The Quebec Charter of Rights has similar privacy protections as the Federal one. And with the Bill extending into areas of Federal jurisdictions, even though the Prime Minister is no longer inclined to protect minority rights, the violations in Bill 96 would certainly justify the Justice Department and the Privacy Commissioner to intervene.
