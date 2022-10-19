This week the newly elected and re-elected members of the National Assembly are being sworn in. The CAQ and Liberals were yesterday. The QS will be today and the PQ on Friday. We take this opportunity to send this message of what Quebecers — all Quebecers — need from this Assembly. This message is mostly addressed to the CAQ and the Liberals because the PQ and QS are so stuck in their dogmas that they cannot even recognize the harm their policies would do. Should the CAQ and the Liberals — still having an important role as the official opposition — listen, then perhaps the erosion of our rights can be rolled back and our progress as a society may be restarted.
The CAQ under Premier Legault has led Quebec through a year of brutal attacks on constitutionally protected rights. During the election, it has engaged in overtly prejudiced language that has given the the worst elements of Quebec new license to discriminate and degrade. The Liberal response under Dominique Anglade incomprehensibly did not resonate with Francophone voters. Perhaps the first principle of the party from its own constitution — “the primacy of the person” — was not expounded often enough. It is time for it to be now.
We need this CAQ government — especially Premier Legault — to understand that with its overwhelming majority it has a responsibility to gentle the condition in this province for the one million non-francophones de souche. The political discourse must moderate and apologies would not be out of place. The Liberals have enough of a talented and eloquent caucus — including Anglade — to demand this change with courage, clarity and candour. They must grab the headlines and speak truth to power. Without that, their talent and eloquence will go to waste.
We need this Assembly to demonstrate that it understands that Bill 96 is not a law of general application but one of particular discrimination. That it needs to be reduced if not repealed. It is already destroying families and the future of young people. Many are planning their departure from Quebec. And many businesses and investors have had enough. If Premier Legault sincerely wants to keep his pledge to be “Premier of all Quebecers” this is where he starts. And if he still wants to leave a legacy to be the “business Premier” as he told The Suburban before the last election, he can’t achieve it with this yoke around Quebecers necks.
We need to hear this Assembly understand that the use of the Notwithstanding Clause is a Sword of Damocles around Quebec’s neck. The Liberals committed during the campaign to repeal it from Bill 96 and 21 and not to use it. They must drive this issue home repeatedly and resolutely.
We need to hear from the CAQ that it will stop the imposition of provincial jurisdiction in areas constitutionally granted to the federal government. It is killing business particularly in crucial areas such as foreign investment, banking and venture capital. If the CAQ continues it will grind growth to a halt.
We need to hear from the Liberals that they will continue to fight for constitutionally protected education rights particularly elected school boards and will continue to advocate for non-francophone communities severely impacted by the CAQ’s Bill 40. We need their voices in the Assembly supporting the current court challenges that have suspended it and work for its reform or repeal as well.
We need to hear from the CAQ that it understands that most Quebecers have not yet recovered from the economic hardships of the pandemic and are living from paycheque to paycheque. That relief of this ill will be a priority. That consequential tax cuts — not M. Legault’s $500 vote buying cheques — must be legislated, particularly for businesses, and that frivolous spending on programs and agencies like the OQLF will be reduced to accomplish this. Pushing this issue repeatedly must be a priority for the Liberals’ Finance and Economy critics as it was during the campaign.
We need to hear from this Assembly that the government and opposition recognize that transfer payments from Ottawa continue to grow with Quebec now receiving some $13 billion of the $19 billion spent. That the solution to this is easing the tax and compliance burdens on businesses large and small and that foreign investors will be freed from the yoke of our language laws so that they can invest here without the constraint of not being able to send their best and brightest to manage their investments.
We need to hear a stop from both the CAQ and the Liberals about the sacrifices we have borne for the sake of “reducing the pressure on the health system.” We need this government and opposition committed to expanding our healthcare professionals by paying nurses what they are due and allowing the some 950 foreign doctors in Montreal alone to write the Medical board exams so tightly controlled now by our Collège des médicins. And that Quebecers shall never again have to hear of the death protocols that were suggested last year that included pulling ER and ICU care to patients over 60. With some 40% of our tax dollars going to health in this the most heavily taxed jurisdiction in the industrialized west, we are entitled to the highest standards of care anywhere. Anything less is nothing but misfeasance.
One more thing. We need the members of this Assembly to demonstrate the character and conscience to make the resolution of the challenges we face a living reality not just more faint hopes.
